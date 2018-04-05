Insider Selling: Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Insider Sells 16,218 Shares of Stock

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) insider Leo Nicholas Distefano sold 16,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.75, for a total value of C$304,087.50.

Leo Nicholas Distefano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 21st, Leo Nicholas Distefano sold 28,300 shares of Parex Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.56, for a total value of C$525,248.00.

On Thursday, March 8th, Leo Nicholas Distefano sold 30,000 shares of Parex Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.95, for a total value of C$418,500.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Leo Nicholas Distefano purchased 10,000 shares of Parex Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$17.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$171,200.00.

Parex Resources stock traded up C$0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$18.64. 156,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,667. Parex Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$12.19 and a twelve month high of C$19.86.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$203.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$250.52 million. Parex Resources had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 30.38%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PXT shares. CIBC increased their price objective on Parex Resources from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank set a C$28.00 price objective on Parex Resources and gave the stock a “focus stock” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Parex Resources from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on Parex Resources from C$23.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources, Inc is a Canada-based oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in crude oil exploration, development and production in Colombia. The Company’s segments include Canada and Colombia. The Company, through its foreign subsidiaries, holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 1,870,120 gross acres.

