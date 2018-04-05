Parker Hannifin (PH) Given Media Impact Score of 0.16

News coverage about Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Parker Hannifin earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.8587883841205 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

PH stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $172.18. The stock had a trading volume of 809,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,708. Parker Hannifin has a 52 week low of $151.17 and a 52 week high of $212.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $22,453.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.42.

Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Parker Hannifin had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Parker Hannifin will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Parker Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Parker Hannifin in a report on Friday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parker Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Parker Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Parker Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.75.

In other Parker Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.24, for a total value of $211,691.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,181.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 2,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.12, for a total value of $384,091.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,445,653.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,258 shares of company stock valued at $780,753. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Parker Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

