Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Insider Sells $19,939.12 in Stock

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) insider Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $19,939.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,195 shares in the company, valued at $315,804.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CBSH remained flat at $$59.83 during trading hours on Thursday. 21,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,145. The firm has a market cap of $6,342.95, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.69. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $61.88.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $314.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.98 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 12.22%. sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,083,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,613,000 after purchasing an additional 35,361 shares during the period. Bank of The Ozarks lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The Ozarks now owns 21,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 996,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,563,000 after acquiring an additional 40,997 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,266,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,702,000 after acquiring an additional 421,526 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.88.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services.

