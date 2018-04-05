Patten Group Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Boeing (BA)

Patten Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,412,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,991,613,000 after purchasing an additional 407,511 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,873,128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,747,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,859 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Boeing by 7,215.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,919,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $972,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852,679 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,424,281 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $870,618,000 after purchasing an additional 402,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,275,519 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $965,756,000 after purchasing an additional 122,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $373.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $363.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.99.

Shares of BA opened at $327.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $194,684.36, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.16. Boeing has a 12-month low of $175.47 and a 12-month high of $371.60.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.89. The business had revenue of $25.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.78 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 11,050.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Boeing will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aircraft producer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 36,079 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.43, for a total value of $12,174,136.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

