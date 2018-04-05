Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pattern Energy Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.7300021059466 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Get Pattern Energy Group alerts:

PEGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $25.00 target price on Pattern Energy Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.50 price target on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs set a $22.00 price target on Pattern Energy Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Pattern Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Shares of Pattern Energy Group stock opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1,675.45, a PE ratio of 91.42, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Pattern Energy Group has a 52-week low of $16.58 and a 52-week high of $26.56.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $110.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.11 million. Pattern Energy Group had a positive return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. equities analysts expect that Pattern Energy Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.422 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 889.47%.

In other news, insider Esben W. Pedersen sold 2,400 shares of Pattern Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $49,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,945.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas G. Hall purchased 5,000 shares of Pattern Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.08 per share, with a total value of $85,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,982 shares in the company, valued at $682,892.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/pattern-energy-group-pegi-receiving-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-study-finds-updated-updated.html.

Pattern Energy Group Company Profile

Pattern Energy Group Inc is an independent power company focused on owning and operating power projects. The Company holds interests in over 18 wind power projects located in the United States, Canada and Chile with total capacity of over 2,644 megawatts (MW). Each of its projects has contracted to sell its output pursuant to a power sale agreement.

Receive News & Ratings for Pattern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pattern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.