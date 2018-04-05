Patterson Companies (PDCO) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.03

News stories about Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Patterson Companies earned a news impact score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 46.5093547133667 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PDCO shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Patterson Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $38.50 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

PDCO stock opened at $22.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $48.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,025.17, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, insider Ann B. Gugino sold 750 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $27,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

