Paychex (PAYX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $866.62 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) will report $866.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $855.52 million to $872.53 million. Paychex posted sales of $798.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year sales of $866.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.60 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $866.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.99 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 27.22%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Paychex from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Paychex from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.94.

In related news, insider Michael E. Gioja sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,779,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,537,127.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Vossler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $682,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,461.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 1,975.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,203,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856,001 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,783,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,551,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Paychex by 1,014.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 219,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after buying an additional 200,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 335,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,858,000 after buying an additional 170,548 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAYX traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.14. 1,210,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,664. Paychex has a 52 week low of $54.20 and a 52 week high of $73.10. The company has a market capitalization of $21,922.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Germany. The company offers payroll processing services that include payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

