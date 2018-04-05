Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Tuesday, March 27th, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $66.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $68.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.94.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $61.81 on Tuesday. Paychex has a 1-year low of $54.20 and a 1-year high of $73.10. The stock has a market cap of $21,922.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $866.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Paychex will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael E. Gioja sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,779,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,537,127.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer R. Vossler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $682,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,461.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 1,975.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,203,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856,001 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,134,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,020,000 after purchasing an additional 129,431 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,147,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,188,000 after purchasing an additional 16,395 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Paychex by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,029,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,718,000 after purchasing an additional 78,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Paychex by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,882,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,181,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/paychex-payx-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-stifel-nicolaus-updated.html.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Germany. The company offers payroll processing services that include payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.