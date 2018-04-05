Paycom (PAYC) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.10

Press coverage about Paycom (NYSE:PAYC) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Paycom earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the software maker an impact score of 46.1568998298201 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

PAYC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Paycom from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on Paycom from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised Paycom from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Paycom from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Paycom from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.82.

Shares of PAYC stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,712. Paycom has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $6,200.57, a PE ratio of 123.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Paycom (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Paycom had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $114.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Paycom will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of Paycom stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.27, for a total value of $5,213,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Levenson sold 3,004 shares of Paycom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total value of $303,193.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,603,528. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

