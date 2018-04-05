Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) Receives $55.58 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.58.

PCTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Paylocity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, First Analysis upped their price target on Paylocity from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th.

Paylocity stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.69. The stock had a trading volume of 45,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,634.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.00. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $37.60 and a 52-week high of $57.16.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.03 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. analysts predict that Paylocity will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ellen Carnahan bought 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $74,395.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,320.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark S. Kinsey sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $174,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,927 shares of company stock valued at $13,750,422 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 916.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation is a cloud-based provider of payroll and human capital management (HCM), software solutions for medium-sized organizations. The Company’s services are provided in a software-as-a-service delivery model utilizing its cloud-based platform. The cloud-based platform provides a suite of applications using a multi-tenant architecture.

