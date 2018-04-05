PayPal (PYPL) Insider Sells $1,973,400.00 in Stock

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $1,973,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,284,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $74.78 on Thursday. PayPal has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $86.32. The company has a market capitalization of $90,012.00, a P/E ratio of 53.80, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. PayPal had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that PayPal will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,404,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,109,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,405 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,354,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827,558 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 12,194,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,733,000 after purchasing an additional 647,237 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,165,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $893,768,000 after purchasing an additional 629,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,198,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $603,599,000 after purchasing an additional 154,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.71.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

