PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PayPal earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the credit services provider an impact score of 46.0847749040645 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,194,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,897,649. The stock has a market cap of $89,483.93, a PE ratio of 55.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.28. PayPal has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $86.32.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 11.59%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that PayPal will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.71.

In other news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $1,973,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,284,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aaron Anderson sold 9,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $729,127.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,483.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,413 shares of company stock valued at $17,321,428 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

