PayPeer Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00 (PAYP)

PayPeer (CURRENCY:PAYP) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. PayPeer has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of PayPeer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PayPeer has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One PayPeer coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.43 or 0.04421010 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00001428 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012853 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006993 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015764 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012219 BTC.

About PayPeer

PAYP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2016. PayPeer’s official Twitter account is @PayPeerDev. PayPeer’s official website is www.paypeer.pw.

Buying and Selling PayPeer

PayPeer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase PayPeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPeer must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

