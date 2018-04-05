PBF Energy (PBF) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank restated a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PBF Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.40.

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $34.58 on Monday. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $37.01. The company has a market cap of $3,780.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.25). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 13.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 288,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after acquiring an additional 35,188 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 8.6% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after acquiring an additional 37,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at $838,000.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company operates through two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

