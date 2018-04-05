PDC Energy Inc Expected to Earn Q2 2019 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share (PDCE)

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) – SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for PDC Energy in a report issued on Monday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now expects that the energy producer will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.11.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $189.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.28 million.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PDCE. BidaskClub upgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp set a $65.00 target price on PDC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $69.00) on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.17.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $36.74 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99. The stock has a market cap of $3,074.65, a PE ratio of -13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

In other PDC Energy news, EVP Lance Lauck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $80,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,908,367.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Willson Amidon sold 9,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $491,062.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,000.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,358 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,643,984 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $445,509,000 after acquiring an additional 374,797 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,158,037 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $162,766,000 after buying an additional 139,748 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,793,761 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $92,451,000 after buying an additional 45,612 shares during the period. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,662,049 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $85,662,000 after buying an additional 727,517 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,343,663 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $69,252,000 after buying an additional 416,711 shares during the period.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company produces, develops, acquires and explores for crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Utica Shale in southeastern Ohio. The Company operates through two segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing.

