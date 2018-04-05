Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give PDC Energy (PDCE) a $95.00 Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price objective on PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) in a research report released on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.17.

Shares of PDCE traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.08. 862,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,098.39, a P/E ratio of -13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. PDC Energy has a 1-year low of $36.74 and a 1-year high of $65.99.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $189.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.28 million. equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Swoveland sold 1,700 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $94,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,405.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,996,309.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,814 shares of company stock worth $1,865,358 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 62,049 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 506,655 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $24,841,000 after acquiring an additional 18,821 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,476 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,888,000 after buying an additional 10,792 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 603,078 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,570,000 after buying an additional 45,194 shares during the period.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company produces, develops, acquires and explores for crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Utica Shale in southeastern Ohio. The Company operates through two segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing.

