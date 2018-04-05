PDC Energy (PDCE) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PDCE. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PDC Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. PDC Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.17.

PDCE stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.03. 437,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3,098.39, a PE ratio of -13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.66. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $36.74 and a 12-month high of $65.99.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $189.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.28 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott J. Reasoner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $55,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,480,330.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $80,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,908,367.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,814 shares of company stock worth $1,865,358. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MHI Funds LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,900 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company produces, develops, acquires and explores for crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Utica Shale in southeastern Ohio. The Company operates through two segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing.

