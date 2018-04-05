pdvWireless (NASDAQ:PDVW) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of pdvWireless (NASDAQ:PDVW) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PDVW. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of pdvWireless in a report on Friday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of pdvWireless from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of pdvWireless from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of pdvWireless from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.50.

PDVW traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 17,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,628. The firm has a market cap of $437.08, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 0.70. pdvWireless has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $39.75.

pdvWireless (NASDAQ:PDVW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The wireless provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. pdvWireless had a negative net margin of 613.47% and a negative return on equity of 17.38%. research analysts forecast that pdvWireless will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard E. Rohmann sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $30,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,286.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 7,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.97 per share, with a total value of $228,010.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $90,567 in the last three months. 10.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in pdvWireless in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in pdvWireless by 5.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,171 shares of the wireless provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in pdvWireless in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in pdvWireless in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in pdvWireless in the third quarter valued at $215,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About pdvWireless

pdvWireless, Inc operates as a wireless communications carrier, and provider of network and mobile communication solutions to infrastructure and enterprise customers. The company is deploying push-to-talk networks and two-way radio service to businesses in industry verticals, such as construction, distribution, transportation, field services, waste management, and hospitality.

