BidaskClub Upgrades Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC) to “Hold”

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 20th.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Hovde Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.24. 63,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,735. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.08, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $39.19 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $337,000. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is Peapack-Gladstone Bank (the Bank), which is a state chartered commercial bank. The Company operates through two segments: Banking and Private Wealth Management Division. The Banking segment includes commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of automated teller machines (ATMs); telephone and Internet banking services; merchant credit card services, and customer support sales.

