John Laing Group (LON:JLG) Price Target Raised to GBX 355

John Laing Group (LON:JLG) had its target price hoisted by Peel Hunt from GBX 350 ($4.91) to GBX 355 ($4.98) in a research report report published on Monday, March 19th. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LON:JLG traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 272 ($3.82). 2,117,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,925. John Laing Group has a 1-year low of GBX 227.81 ($3.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 295.74 ($4.15).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 19th will be paid a GBX 7.17 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from John Laing Group’s previous dividend of $1.91.

About John Laing Group

John Laing Group plc, formerly Henderson Infrastructure Holdco (UK) Limited, is an originator and active investor and manager of greenfield infrastructure projects. The Company operates through segments, including Primary Investment, Secondary Investment and Asset Management. Its Primary Investment segment includes costs and cost recoveries associated with originating, bidding for and winning greenfield infrastructure and renewable energy projects.

