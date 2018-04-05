Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Clinigen Healthcare (CLIN)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Clinigen Healthcare (LON:CLIN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has a GBX 1,350 ($18.95) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CLIN. Numis Securities restated an add rating and set a GBX 1,208 ($16.96) price target on shares of Clinigen Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Clinigen Healthcare to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,200 ($16.84) to GBX 1,220 ($17.13) in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, N+1 Singer reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,225 ($17.20) target price on shares of Clinigen Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,212.17 ($17.02).

Shares of LON CLIN remained flat at $GBX 900 ($12.63) during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 381,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,646. Clinigen Healthcare has a 52-week low of GBX 751.50 ($10.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,187 ($16.66).

Clinigen Healthcare (LON:CLIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 21.20 ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 20.30 ($0.28) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01). Clinigen Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of £167.80 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a GBX 1.76 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd.

About Clinigen Healthcare

Clinigen Group plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical and services company. Its Clinigen Clinical Trial Services segment supplies and manages commercial medical products for use in clinical studies, including comparator drugs, adjuvant drugs, and rescue therapies. The company's Idis Managed Access segment is involved in the consultancy, development, management, and implementation of managed access programs for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

