Peel Hunt Reiterates “Add” Rating for Newriver Reit (NRR)

Newriver Reit (LON:NRR)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th. They currently have a GBX 365 ($5.12) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($5.19) price target on shares of Newriver Reit in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 385 ($5.40) price target on shares of Newriver Reit in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($5.33) price target on shares of Newriver Reit in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Newriver Reit stock traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 294.50 ($4.13). The company had a trading volume of 766,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,922. Newriver Reit has a 52 week low of GBX 275.50 ($3.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 374.50 ($5.26).

About Newriver Reit

NewRiver REIT plc is a real estate investment trust engaged in the real estate business in the United Kingdom. The Company is a retail and leisure property investor, asset manager and developer. The Company owns or manages a portfolio of approximately 30 shopping centers, over 20 retail warehouses, a portfolio of approximately 360 public houses with retail and mixed-use development opportunities and a range of high street retail assets.

