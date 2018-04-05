Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Avon Rubber (AVON)

Avon Rubber (LON:AVON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Group boosted their price target on shares of Avon Rubber from GBX 1,315 ($18.46) to GBX 1,405 ($19.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. N+1 Singer restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,170 ($16.42) price target on shares of Avon Rubber in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

LON:AVON opened at GBX 1,325 ($18.60) on Tuesday. Avon Rubber has a one year low of GBX 885 ($12.42) and a one year high of GBX 1,325 ($18.60).

In other news, insider Petrus R. M. Vervaat acquired 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($16.84) per share, with a total value of £11,604 ($16,288.60). Also, insider David Evans acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,175 ($16.49) per share, for a total transaction of £117,500 ($164,935.43). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,004 shares of company stock worth $12,954,553.

Avon Rubber Company Profile

Avon Rubber p.l.c. is engaged in the design, test and manufacturing specialist products from various sites. The Company operates in two segments: Protection & Defence, and Dairy. It operates out of Europe and the United States. Its Protection & Defence segment consists of a range of respiratory products.

