Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Melrose Industries (MRO)

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.65) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 220 ($3.09) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.51) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.51) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Melrose Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 258.50 ($3.63).

Shares of MRO opened at GBX 211 ($2.96) on Tuesday. Melrose Industries has a 1-year low of GBX 2.13 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 261.90 ($3.68).

Melrose Industries PLC is a United Kingdom-based company that is engaged in buying manufacturing businesses. The Company’s businesses include Nortek and Brush Turbogenerators. It operates through four segments: Energy, which includes the Brush business that is engaged in supplying energy industrial products; Air Management, which includes the Air Quality & Home Solutions business that manufactures ventilation products and the Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning business that manufactures and sells split-system and packaged air conditioners, heat pumps, furnaces, air handlers and parts; Security and Smart Technology, which includes the Security & Control business along with the Core Brands and GTO Access Systems businesses; Ergonomics, which includes the Ergotron business that manufactures and distributes products designed with ergonomic features including wall mounts, carts, arms, desk mounts, and stands that attach to or support display devices.

