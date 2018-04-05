Pengrowth Energy (TSE:PGF) (NYSE:PGH) insider Douglas Currie Bowles sold 60,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.80, for a total value of C$48,367.20.

Shares of Pengrowth Energy stock opened at C$0.83 on Thursday. Pengrowth Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.68 and a 1 year high of C$1.57.

Get Pengrowth Energy alerts:

Pengrowth Energy (TSE:PGF) (NYSE:PGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$130.50 million for the quarter. Pengrowth Energy had a negative return on equity of 53.26% and a negative net margin of 179.98%.

PGF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. AltaCorp Capital raised Pengrowth Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Pengrowth Energy from C$1.30 to C$1.20 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$1.20 price target on Pengrowth Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Pengrowth Energy from C$0.70 to C$0.80 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Pengrowth Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.75 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Pengrowth Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.99.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Douglas Currie Bowles Sells 60,459 Shares of Pengrowth Energy (TSE:PGF) Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/pengrowth-energy-pgf-insider-douglas-currie-bowles-sells-60459-shares-of-stock-updated-updated.html.

About Pengrowth Energy

Pengrowth Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids.

Receive News & Ratings for Pengrowth Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pengrowth Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.