PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, March 17th.

PNNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised PennantPark Investment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services raised PennantPark Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut PennantPark Investment from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PennantPark Investment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.30.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PennantPark Investment stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.81. 282,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,800. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. PennantPark Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $8.17. The company has a market cap of $479.66, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.13.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 41.17% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $28.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.57%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.14%.

In related news, Chairman Arthur H. Penn purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $69,400.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 193,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,265.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC increased its stake in PennantPark Investment by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC now owns 24,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. 42.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/pennantpark-investment-pnnt-downgraded-by-valuengine-updated-updated.html.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified investment company. The Company is a business development company. Its objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation while seeking to preserve capital through debt and equity investments primarily made to the United States middle-market companies in the form of senior secured debt, mezzanine debt and equity investments.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.