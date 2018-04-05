PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI) Insider Doug Jones Sells 30,372 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) insider Doug Jones sold 30,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $698,252.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PennyMac Financial Services stock remained flat at $$23.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 9,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,275. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.02). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $298.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays set a $27.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $615,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $566,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 64,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 24,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $1,200,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc (PFSI) is a financial services company. The Company is focused on the production and servicing of the United States residential mortgage loans and the management of investments related to the United States mortgage market. The Company operates through three segments: loan production, loan servicing and investment management.

