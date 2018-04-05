Pentair (PNR) Given “Hold” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their hold rating on shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR) in a research note published on Wednesday. They currently have a $76.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PNR. Cowen reiterated a sell rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pentair from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS upgraded Pentair from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Pentair in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an underweight rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.69.

Shares of PNR stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.27. The stock had a trading volume of 203,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,007. Pentair has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $74.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,543.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Pentair had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Pentair will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Pentair by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 542,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its position in Pentair by 2,664.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 476,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,380,000 after buying an additional 459,232 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Pentair by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 784,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,375,000 after buying an additional 179,426 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Pentair by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after buying an additional 15,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Pentair by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 976,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,926,000 after buying an additional 327,261 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc operates as a diversified industrial manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Water and Electrical. The Water segment designs, manufactures, and services products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges in agriculture, aquaculture, foodservice, food and beverage processing, swimming pools, water supply and disposal, and various industrial applications.

