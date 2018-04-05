Penumbra Inc (PEN) Position Lifted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 84.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,220 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.27% of Penumbra worth $8,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Penumbra by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 318,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. acquired a new position in Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth $423,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Penumbra by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Penumbra by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 12,157 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEN opened at $118.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3,829.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,840.00, a PEG ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.01. Penumbra Inc has a one year low of $77.75 and a one year high of $127.40.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $96.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.69 million. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 1.40%. equities analysts predict that Penumbra Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Evans sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.03, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,225 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynn Rothman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $750,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,319 shares in the company, valued at $18,042,761.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $6,062,277. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo upped their price objective on Penumbra to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase downgraded Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Penumbra from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc is a healthcare company focused on interventional therapies. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices. It has a portfolio of products that addresses medical conditions and clinical needs across two markets, neuro and peripheral vascular. The conditions that its products address include ischemic stroke, hemorrhagic stroke and various peripheral vascular conditions that can be treated through thrombectomy and embolization procedures.

