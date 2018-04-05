Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “People’s Utah Bancorp is a bank holding company which provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It offers deposit services, commercial, personal and mortgage loans, mobile and Internet banking services; automatic teller machine services as well as business cash management services. The company serves businesses, professional firms, real estate developers, residential home builders, high net-worth individuals, investors and other customers. People’s Utah Bancorp is headquartered in American Fork, Utah. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peoples Utah Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

PUB stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.30. 5,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,190. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $583.29, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $28.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.39 million. equities analysts predict that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $51,799.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,497.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick W. Anderson sold 4,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $153,306.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at $302,673.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,907 shares of company stock worth $786,808. Insiders own 25.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUB. Davis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 538,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,327,000 after acquiring an additional 127,539 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,217,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after buying an additional 38,397 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,957,000 after buying an additional 24,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 15,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People’s Utah Bancorp is a bank holding company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 18 retail banking locations, two residential mortgage offices and other support facilities operated through its banking subsidiary, People’s Intermountain Bank (PIB or the Bank). The Company provides full-service retail banking in the state of Utah, including a range of banking and related services to locally owned businesses, professional firms, real-estate developers, residential home builders, high net-worth individuals, investors and other customers.

