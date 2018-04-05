Financial Comparison: AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) versus Perceptron (PRCP)

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS: AACAY) and Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

AAC Technologies has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perceptron has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.5% of Perceptron shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Perceptron shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

AAC Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Perceptron does not pay a dividend. AAC Technologies pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares AAC Technologies and Perceptron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAC Technologies N/A N/A N/A Perceptron 2.02% 4.91% 2.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for AAC Technologies and Perceptron, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AAC Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Perceptron 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AAC Technologies and Perceptron’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AAC Technologies $2.33 billion 9.26 $605.86 million $0.49 36.12 Perceptron $77.95 million 1.10 -$160,000.00 $0.04 225.00

AAC Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Perceptron. AAC Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perceptron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Perceptron beats AAC Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AAC Technologies

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., an investment holding company, provides micro-component solutions for communication and information technology consumer electronics worldwide. The company operates through Dynamic components, Haptics & Radio Frequency Mechanical Module, MEMS components, and Other Products segments. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of acoustic products, electronic components, tooling and precision components, and electronics related accessories. The company offers speakers, receivers, microphones, vibrators, VCMs, and lenses; solutions, such as integration, Deepbass speaker, LDS antenna, flexfilm/FPC-antenna, near field communication, and wireless power solutions; structural ceramics; precision components for acoustic products; and electroplating services. Its products are used in smartphones, tablets, ultrabooks, wearables, notebooks, and other consumer electronics products. The company was formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc. and changed its name to AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. in May 2011. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Perceptron

Perceptron, Inc. develops, produces and sells a range of automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection and three-dimensional (3D) scanning. The Company’s products include 3D machine vision solutions, robot guidance, coordinate measuring machines (CMMs), laser scanning and advanced analysis software. The Company’s products are categorized as In-Line, Near-Line and Off-Line Measurement Solutions (Measurement Solutions); 3D Scanning Solutions, and Value Added Services. Its In-Line and Near-Line measurement solutions include AutoGauge, AutoFit, AutoScan, AutoGuide and Helix. Its Off-Line measurement solutions include Coord3 and TouchDMIS. Its 3D Scanning Solutions include ScanWorks, ScanR and WheelWorks. Its Value Added Services include training, field service, calibration, launch support services, maintenance agreements and repairs. The Company operates in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

