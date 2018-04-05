Pernod Ricard (PDRDY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.60% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Pernod Ricard SA, based in France, operates as a manufacturer and seller of a wide range of wines and spirits. The company operates as holding company, with the structure divided between brand owner subsidiaries, such as The Absolut Company, Havana Club International and Chivas Brothers, which produce and develop marketing strategies for the brands, and regional distribution subsidiaries, such as Pernod Ricard Europe, Pernod Ricard Americas and Pernod Ricard Asia, which implement marketing strategies and distribute local brands. The Company is active in eight principal beverage sectors: whiskies, aniseed spirits, liqueurs, cognacs and brandies, white spirits and rums, bitters, champagnes and wines. Pernod Ricard SA’s flagship brands include Ricard, Havana Club, Ballantine’s, Malibu, Martell, The Glenlivet, Chivas Regal, Jameson and Absolut Vodka, among others. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs lowered Pernod Ricard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded Pernod Ricard from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDRDY opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $34.07. The company has a market cap of $43,860.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers liqueurs, sparkling wines, brandy, tequila, rum, vodka, bitters, gin, cognac, anise-based spirits, wine-based aperitifs, champagne, whisky, and ouzo. Its brand portfolio includes Absolut Vodka and Chivas Regal; Ballantines, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, and Havana Club; Martell Cognac, G.H.Mumm, The Glenlivet, Perrier-Jouët, and Royal Salute; and Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob's Creek, and Kenwood.

