Persimmon (LON:PSN) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN) in a report published on Monday, March 19th. They currently have a GBX 2,551 ($35.81) price objective on the stock.

PSN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,740 ($38.46) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,720 ($38.18) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,749.38 ($38.59).

Persimmon stock traded up GBX 62 ($0.87) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 2,620 ($36.78). The company had a trading volume of 809,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,000. Persimmon has a 12-month low of GBX 2,046 ($28.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,901 ($40.72).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 110 ($1.54) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.26%.

In other news, insider M H. Killoran sold 5,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,651 ($37.21), for a total transaction of £152,750.62 ($214,416.93). Also, insider David Jenkinson sold 127,722 shares of Persimmon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,534 ($35.57), for a total value of £3,236,475.48 ($4,543,059.35).

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; builds executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and operates off-site manufacturing plant. It also provides homes to housing associations under the Westbury Partnerships brand.

