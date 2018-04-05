Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Persis Drell Sells 5,141 Shares

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Persis Drell sold 5,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total transaction of $1,134,772.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,162.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $4.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $221.38. The stock had a trading volume of 17,401,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,742,377. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nvidia has a twelve month low of $95.49 and a twelve month high of $254.50. The stock has a market cap of $136,336.75, a PE ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.51.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.56. Nvidia had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 45.02%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Nvidia will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Nvidia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.85%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Vetr downgraded shares of Nvidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $234.76 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nvidia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Nvidia from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nvidia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up from $280.00) on shares of Nvidia in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.16.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Nvidia during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,200,218,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nvidia by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,194,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,389,500,000 after buying an additional 512,166 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Nvidia by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,265,682 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $438,409,000 after buying an additional 45,162 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Nvidia by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,213,385 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $428,290,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nvidia by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,027,499 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $392,322,000 after buying an additional 95,004 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nvidia

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

