Personal Group Holdings plc (PGH) Insider Mike Dugdale Sells 46,351 Shares of Stock

Personal Group Holdings plc (LON:PGH) insider Mike Dugdale sold 46,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 395 ($5.54), for a total value of £183,086.45 ($256,999.51).

Shares of LON PGH opened at GBX 397 ($5.57) on Thursday. Personal Group Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 265 ($3.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 505 ($7.09).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.75 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Personal Group’s previous dividend of $5.68.

About Personal Group

Personal Group Holdings PLC (PGH) is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in transacting employee benefits related business, including short-term accident and health insurance and the provision of salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. The Company’s segments include Core Insurance, IT Salary Sacrifice, Mobile and Other.

