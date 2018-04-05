PetroChina Company Limited (PTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup raised PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Macquarie lowered PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised PetroChina from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on PetroChina in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get PetroChina alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PetroChina by 195.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,868,000 after purchasing an additional 272,964 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 536,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,527,000 after purchasing an additional 132,455 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in PetroChina in the 4th quarter worth $3,363,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in PetroChina by 6,949.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 32,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in PetroChina by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,007,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PTR stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,684. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. PetroChina has a one year low of $60.69 and a one year high of $82.33. The firm has a market cap of $123,777.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.45.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “PetroChina Company Limited (PTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/petrochina-company-limited-ptr-given-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-by-analysts-updated-updated.html.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited is a China-based company principally engaged in the production and distribution of oil and gas. The Company mainly operates through four business segments. The Exploration and Production segment is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and sales of crude oil and natural gas.

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.