Petrofac (POFCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st. The firm presently has a $3.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on POFCY. ValuEngine raised Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Petrofac from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of POFCY stock opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,421.39, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.11. Petrofac has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $5.60.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

