Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR) Shares Gap Up to $13.63

Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.14, but opened at $13.63. Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras shares last traded at $13.98, with a volume of 16890109 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PBR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs raised Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, HSBC cut Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $89,159.14, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 2.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at $985,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at $544,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at $49,600,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,649,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $191,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

About Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras

Petroleo Brasileiro SA-Petrobras specializes in the oil, natural gas and energy industry. The Company is engaged in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and from shale or other rocks. Its segments include Exploration and Production, which covers the activities of exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas liquid and natural gas; Refining, Transportation and Marketing, which covers the refining, logistics, transport and trading of crude oil and oil products activities, exporting of ethanol, and extraction and processing of shale; Gas and Power, which is engaged in transportation and trading of natural gas produced in Brazil and imported natural gas; Biofuels, which covers the activities of production of biodiesel and its co-products, and ethanol-related activities; Distribution, which includes the activities of its subsidiary Petrobras Distribuidora SA, and Corporate.

