CIBC Increases Peyto Exploration & Dev (PEY) Price Target to C$12.50

Peyto Exploration & Dev (TSE:PEY) had its target price lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.61% from the company’s current price.

PEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Dev from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Peyto Exploration & Dev from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Dev from C$16.25 to C$15.15 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Dev from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Peyto Exploration & Dev from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.77.

Get Peyto Exploration & Dev alerts:

Shares of TSE PEY traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.10. 737,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,161. Peyto Exploration & Dev has a 52 week low of C$9.83 and a 52 week high of C$28.68.

Peyto Exploration & Dev (TSE:PEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$211.80 million for the quarter. Peyto Exploration & Dev had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 30.65%.

In other Peyto Exploration & Dev news, insider Scott Robinson sold 20,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Dev stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total transaction of C$240,000.00. Also, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 25,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Dev stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.80, for a total value of C$320,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 105,000 shares of company stock worth $1,214,000 over the last 90 days.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “CIBC Increases Peyto Exploration & Dev (PEY) Price Target to C$12.50” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/peyto-exploration-dev-pey-given-new-c12-50-price-target-at-cibc-updated-updated.html.

About Peyto Exploration & Dev

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's oil and gas properties are located in the Alberta's Deep Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 655 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Dev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Dev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.