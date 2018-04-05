Peyton R. Howell Sells 3,000 Shares of AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Stock

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) insider Peyton R. Howell sold 3,000 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.72, for a total transaction of $248,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,189 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,914.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,960,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $18,436.82, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $71.90 and a one year high of $106.27.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $40.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.42 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 53.65%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen set a $107.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Leerink Swann set a $105.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $4,599,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 9,045 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 30,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Peyton R. Howell Sells 3,000 Shares of AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/peyton-r-howell-sells-3000-shares-of-amerisourcebergen-abc-stock.html.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.