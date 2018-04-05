Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Given a €138.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) received a €138.50 ($170.99) target price from research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 27th. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PFV. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($185.19) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €170.00 ($209.88) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Oddo Bhf set a €190.00 ($234.57) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €150.00 ($185.19) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €162.79 ($200.97).

Shares of PFV stock opened at €123.20 ($152.10) on Tuesday. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 1-year low of €101.60 ($125.43) and a 1-year high of €175.40 ($216.54).

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Company Profile

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG is a supplier of vacuum solutions. The Company develops, manufactures and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement and analysis, as well as for leak detection. The Company’s segments include Germany, USA, Europe (excluding Germany and France), Republic of Korea, Asia (excluding Republic of Korea), France and Other.

