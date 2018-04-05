Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 418,639,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,062,088,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239,499 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 59,844,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,136,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,659 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,167,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,550,754,000 after purchasing an additional 389,629 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,286,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,487,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 36,372,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,317,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212,398.22, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $31.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Pfizer had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The business had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 18th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Pfizer news, insider Mikael Dolsten sold 13,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total value of $501,398.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,691.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles H. Hill sold 42,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $1,515,973.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 248,037 shares of company stock worth $9,064,785. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $39.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Nord/LB reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

