Pfizer (PFE) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb cut its position in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 758,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,278 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $27,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 243.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,175,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,574,000 after buying an additional 9,339,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 418,639,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,062,088,000 after buying an additional 9,239,499 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $268,389,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5,413.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,360,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,515,000 after buying an additional 7,226,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in Pfizer by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 24,369,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $869,997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Group set a $39.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morningstar set a $38.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Vetr lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.98 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

In related news, insider Charles H. Hill sold 42,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $1,515,973.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas M. Lankler sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $1,844,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,908,472.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 248,037 shares of company stock worth $9,064,785. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $36.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $31.67 and a 52 week high of $39.43. The company has a market cap of $208,647.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 40.55%. The company had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

