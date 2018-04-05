Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Shares Bought by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $12,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 15,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $100.92 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $123.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $151,502.05, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 71.99% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.82%.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 49,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $5,079,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,178,019.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 13,650 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,428,199.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,199 shares in the company, valued at $19,795,891.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded Philip Morris International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.77.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

