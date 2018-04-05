Phore Hits One Day Trading Volume of $39,967.00 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Phore coin can currently be bought for $1.29 or 0.00018706 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinsMarkets. In the last week, Phore has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. Phore has a market cap of $9.33 million and approximately $39,967.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00146664 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000130 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000524 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000062 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000944 BTC.

PIECoin (PIE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Iconic (ICON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00001181 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 12,577,955 coins and its circulating supply is 7,237,955 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinsMarkets and Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

