Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) VP Christopher J. Progler Sells 3,750 Shares of Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) VP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $30,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PLAB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.32. 75,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,665. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $566.02, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Photronics had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $123.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in Photronics by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc is a manufacturer of photomasks, which are photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. As of October 30, 2016, the Company operated principally from nine manufacturing facilities: two located in Europe, three in Taiwan, one in Korea and three in the United States.

