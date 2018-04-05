Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.34 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will report sales of $99.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $102.30 million and the lowest is $95.75 million. Physicians Realty Trust reported sales of $76.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $99.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $387.32 million to $432.06 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $435.77 million per share, with estimates ranging from $393.06 million to $500.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.56 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 1.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

DOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks set a $16.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $18.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.46.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) opened at $15.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2,737.28, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.53. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $14.13 and a 12 month high of $21.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 418.20%.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Tommy G. Thompson acquired 13,650 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $200,791.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 355.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

