Pi Financial Reiterates “Top Pick” Rating for Liquor Stores N.A. (LIQ)

Liquor Stores N.A. (TSE:LIQ)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating reiterated by Pi Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LIQ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Liquor Stores N.A. from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Liquor Stores N.A. from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Liquor Stores N.A. from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.90.

LIQ stock traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 25,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,888. Liquor Stores N.A. has a 1-year low of C$8.78 and a 1-year high of C$12.95.

In related news, Director Karen A. Prentice acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,400.00. Also, Director Derek Hudson Burney acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,850.00. Insiders have bought 20,116 shares of company stock worth $189,304 in the last quarter.

About Liquor Stores N.A.

Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. engages in the retail of wines, beers, and spirits in Canada and the United States. As of March 14, 2018, the company operated 230 retail liquor stores consisting of 174 stores under Liquor Depot, Liquor Barn, and Wine and Beyond brand names in Alberta; 33 stores under Liquor Depot and Liquor Barn brand names in British Columbia; and 22 stores under Brown Jug brand name in Alaska.

