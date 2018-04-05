Financial Review: Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) and Its Peers

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE: PIR) is one of 7 public companies in the “Home furniture, furnishings & equipment stores” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Pier 1 Imports to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Pier 1 Imports alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Pier 1 Imports and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pier 1 Imports 5 9 0 0 1.64 Pier 1 Imports Competitors 168 667 429 20 2.23

Pier 1 Imports currently has a consensus target price of $4.57, indicating a potential upside of 31.23%. As a group, “Home furniture, furnishings & equipment stores” companies have a potential upside of 2.12%. Given Pier 1 Imports’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Pier 1 Imports is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pier 1 Imports and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pier 1 Imports $1.83 billion $30.12 million 7.91 Pier 1 Imports Competitors $3.08 billion $147.27 million 18.42

Pier 1 Imports’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Pier 1 Imports. Pier 1 Imports is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Pier 1 Imports has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pier 1 Imports’ rivals have a beta of 1.22, indicating that their average share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.6% of Pier 1 Imports shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Home furniture, furnishings & equipment stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Pier 1 Imports shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of shares of all “Home furniture, furnishings & equipment stores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pier 1 Imports and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pier 1 Imports 1.28% 10.17% 3.42% Pier 1 Imports Competitors 3.59% 13.37% 5.59%

Dividends

Pier 1 Imports pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Pier 1 Imports pays out 63.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Home furniture, furnishings & equipment stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 29.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Pier 1 Imports rivals beat Pier 1 Imports on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Pier 1 Imports Company Profile

Pier 1 Imports, Inc. engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios. As of February 25, 2017, the Company operated 941 stores in the United States and 77 stores in Canada It also operates e-Commerce Website, pier1.com. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Pier 1 Imports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pier 1 Imports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.