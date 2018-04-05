Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PIRS. ValuEngine upgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIRS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,008. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $348.98, a PE ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.71.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.21. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. The company had revenue of $18.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 million. analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 7,897 shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $70,915.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIRS. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $2,377,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $3,370,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 699,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 256,622 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 650,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 253,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s pipeline includes immuno-oncology multi-specifics tailored for the tumor micro-environment, an inhaled Anticalin to treat uncontrolled asthma and a half-life-optimized Anticalin to treat anemia. Its Anticalins proteins are a class of low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins typically found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

